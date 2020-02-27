Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Court of Arbitration for Sport Confirm Manchester City Appeal Against European Ban

Manchester City have appealed against the two-year European ban levied on them for financial irregularities.

AFP

Updated:February 27, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Court of Arbitration for Sport Confirm Manchester City Appeal Against European Ban
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lausanne: Manchester City's appeal against their two-year European ban for breaches of financial regulations has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS announced on Wednesday.

The Premier League club, who were also fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million) by European football's governing body UEFA earlier this month, had immediately contested the "flawed" process and stated their intention to appeal.

CAS said in a statement on Wednesday: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

"The appeal is directed against the decision of the adjudicatory chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020 in which Manchester City was deemed to have contravened UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations."

CAS said it was not possible to say when the matter would be resolved but it is expected to take several months.

The adjudicatory chamber said on February 14 City had broken the rules by "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016."

Pep Guardiola's City face losing hundreds of millions of pounds in prize money, TV revenue, gate receipts and sponsorship income should their appeal fail.

Last week, City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano said the club hoped to have their appeal heard by CAS before the start of next season's Champions League.

GUARDIOLA 'TRUSTS' CLUB

If the ban stands, it could raise questions about the future of Guardiola and key players.

But Guardiola said on Tuesday he was confident the club had a strong case.

"We were under suspicion for a long time but we have the right to appeal,"Guardiola said at a press conference before the first leg of his team's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

"I trust the people in my club. They have explained to me the reasons why we are under suspicion. They showed me the arguments and the proof.

"If it doesn't happen we have to accept it and move forward with the people who want to stay but I trust the club, I know them.

"We appeal as a club and we will see what happens with CAS."

The two-time defending Premier League champions are currently second in the table but have a minimal chance of catching runaway leaders Liverpool, who are 22 points clear.

Since the Sheikh Mansour takeover in 2008, City have won 10 major trophies -- four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Yet the prize that has eluded them is the one the Abu Dhabi owners most desire -- the Champions League.

City have previously fallen foul of FFP regulations.

They were fined 60 million euros and saw their Champions League squad reduced in 2014. Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain were also fined that year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram