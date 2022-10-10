CR7-Hundred: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Milestone 700th Club Goal in Win Over Everton

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo scaled yet another milestone to add to his long list of accomplishments as the man from Madeira scored the 700th goal of his club career on Sunday.

Ronaldo’s winner against Everton in the Premier League marked his 144th goal for the Red Devils, adding to his massive tally of 450 goals for Europe’s most successful club, Real Madrid, 101 goals for Italian giants Juventus and five for his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Ronaldo’s first-half strike helped Manchester United overturn an early disadvantage after the team from Manchester conceded an early advantage as they fell behind to an Alex Iwobi strike from the outside of the box.

Ronaldo, who had come on as a first-half substitute in place of Anthony Martial, who couldn’t shake off an injury, latched onto a through ball from Casemiro on the left as the Portuguese striker took a couple of neat touches to set himself up for a tidy finish with his left foot past the Evertonian custodian Jordan Pickford to add yet another feather in his cap.

The Portuguese talisman has found it challenging to make Erik ten Hag’s Premier League matchday 11 in recent times with the Dutchman opting to field a younger unit upfront while preferring to use the 37-year-old as a starter in UEFA Europa League games.

Ronaldo’s milestone came on the same night as another record was broken by United’s new boy Antony.

Ten Hag paid a heavy sum to bring the tricky Brazilian to England, but the Sao Paulo native has taken to life in the Premier League like a swan to water.

As the 22-year-old South American got on the end of a pass from Frenchman Martial to slot the ball past a hapless Pickford, the Brazilian wunderkind become the first United player since Ian Storey-Moore in 1972 to score in all of his first three league games.

