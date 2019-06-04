English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunil Chhetri and Co Wish Indian Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2019
Sunil Chhetri and the other stars of Indian football wished Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team good luck for their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign.
Indian cricket team start their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa. (Photo Credit: BCCI)
Loading...
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are set to begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on Wednesday and ahead of that, Indian football stars wished good luck to their cricket counterparts.
The Indian men's football team is currently in Buriram, Thailand for the King's Cup and will face Curacao in their first match on Wednesday as well.
Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dalima Chhibber and Aditi Chauhan sent their wishes to the Indian cricket team in a video released on by AIFF on Twitter.
Virat Kohli's men are one of the favourites for the tournament along with hosts England and Indian football team captain Chhetri's advice to Kohli and Co. was to enjoy the tournament and stay injury-free.
"Hi boys, hi Virat. I want to wish you and the whole team all the very best. We are anyway proud of you, just go there and make sure you put your best foot forward. Stay injury-free and enjoy the World Cup," Chhetri said in the video.
Here is what the other football stars had to say:
I want to wish our Indian cricket team all the good luck for the World Cup. I'm sure you guys are going to do really well and bring the cup home: central defender Sandesh Jhingan
Wishing you all the very best for the World Cup and we're pretty sure you will win it for us. Just play with your heart and make sure you make the country proud: goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
I would like to win the Indian cricket team all the very best for the World Cup. Bring the cup home: right-back Dalima Chhibber
I would like to wish the Indian cricket team all the very best for the ICC World Cup: goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan
Apart from these Indian stars, even German football star Thomas Mueller backed Kohli and the Indian cricket team in the World Cup and said he was returning the favour to the Indian captain for supporting the Die Mannschaft in the past.
The Indian men's football team is currently in Buriram, Thailand for the King's Cup and will face Curacao in their first match on Wednesday as well.
Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dalima Chhibber and Aditi Chauhan sent their wishes to the Indian cricket team in a video released on by AIFF on Twitter.
Virat Kohli's men are one of the favourites for the tournament along with hosts England and Indian football team captain Chhetri's advice to Kohli and Co. was to enjoy the tournament and stay injury-free.
"Hi boys, hi Virat. I want to wish you and the whole team all the very best. We are anyway proud of you, just go there and make sure you put your best foot forward. Stay injury-free and enjoy the World Cup," Chhetri said in the video.
As @imVkohli's #TeamIndia (@BCCI) gets set for the @ICC #CWC19, the #BlueTigers 💙🐯 wish them all the best! 🙌🙌— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 3, 2019
Go get 'em, boys! 💪👊 pic.twitter.com/fsfnig1TMm
Here is what the other football stars had to say:
I want to wish our Indian cricket team all the good luck for the World Cup. I'm sure you guys are going to do really well and bring the cup home: central defender Sandesh Jhingan
Wishing you all the very best for the World Cup and we're pretty sure you will win it for us. Just play with your heart and make sure you make the country proud: goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
I would like to win the Indian cricket team all the very best for the World Cup. Bring the cup home: right-back Dalima Chhibber
I would like to wish the Indian cricket team all the very best for the ICC World Cup: goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan
Apart from these Indian stars, even German football star Thomas Mueller backed Kohli and the Indian cricket team in the World Cup and said he was returning the favour to the Indian captain for supporting the Die Mannschaft in the past.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick, Joe, Sophie and Her Mother Were Furious When a Portal Called Her Global Scam Artist
- These Pics of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Leaked from Brahmastra Set in Varanasi, See Here
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results