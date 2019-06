Sunil Chhetri and Co Wish Indian Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are set to begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on Wednesday and ahead of that, Indian football stars wished good luck to their cricket counterparts.The Indian men's football team is currently in Buriram, Thailand for the King's Cup and will face Curacao in their first match on Wednesday as well.Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dalima Chhibber and Aditi Chauhan sent their wishes to the Indian cricket team in a video released on by AIFF on Twitter.Virat Kohli's men are one of the favourites for the tournament along with hosts England and Indian football team captain Chhetri's advice to Kohli and Co. was to enjoy the tournament and stay injury-free."Hi boys, hi Virat. I want to wish you and the whole team all the very best. We are anyway proud of you, just go there and make sure you put your best foot forward. Stay injury-free and enjoy the World Cup," Chhetri said in the video.I want to wish our Indian cricket team all the good luck for the World Cup. I'm sure you guys are going to do really well and bring the cup home: central defender Sandesh JhinganWishing you all the very best for the World Cup and we're pretty sure you will win it for us. Just play with your heart and make sure you make the country proud: goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh SandhuI would like to win the Indian cricket team all the very best for the World Cup. Bring the cup home: right-back Dalima ChhibberI would like to wish the Indian cricket team all the very best for the ICC World Cup: goalkeeper Aditi ChauhanApart from these Indian stars, even German football star Thomas Mueller backed Kohli and the Indian cricket team in the World Cup and said he was returning the favour to the Indian captain for supporting the Die Mannschaft in the past.