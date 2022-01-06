Crisis at Manchester United as Several Players Doubt Ralf Ragnick's Methods With An Impending Exodus

Manchester United fans were over the moon when Ralf Ragnick was named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor. Many likened the appointment to the other two famous German coaches in the league, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s at Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively. The Old Trafford faithful were hopeful that Ragnick would ring in instant success, much like Thomas Tuchel did at Chelsea, guiding them to their second Champions League title. However, it has been anything but that.

The latest reports suggest that Manchester United faces an exodus of players, which is likely to hit double figures by the end of this season. According to Daily Mail, the morale at the club is low, and as many as 17 players are unhappy.

ALSO READ | ‘Why Give it to Cristiano Ronaldo?’ Paul Ince Picks a Player Who Should Have Been Manchester United Captain Against Wolves

Sky Sports on Wednesday reported that some Manchester United players are struggling to adapt to interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s methods and doubt whether he is the right man to be in charge at Old Trafford.

This has resulted in many of their stars halting or delaying their contract talks with the club, which could only mean that there will be a significant number of departures over the next eight months.

While the likes of Anthony Martial has openly indicated that he wants to leave, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have shown no inclination to renew their contracts which are due to run out at the end of June. Edinson Cavani has been told that he won’t be allowed to leave this transfer window, but unlikely he’ll extend his contract that ends in June. Juan Mata, too, will be a free agent in the summer, but reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to go on loan to Spain and MLS this month.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Luke Shaw Questions Manchester United’s Commitment After Wolves Defeat

After several meetings with players, the interim Manchester United boss was apprised of the situation to discuss their futures.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly are also unhappy over a lack of playing time and are open to moves at the end of the season. So is Phil Jones, who made his first-team after two years on Monday. However, it was not memorable as his team lost to Wolves.

Ralf Ragnick, who is considered the godfather of ‘Geggenpressing’, his Manchester United team, aside from a good opening half-hour in his first game against Crystal Palace, has struggled to adapt to the style of play.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.