No Invite for Cristiano Rolando as Sergio Ramos Ties the Knot with Pilar Rubio in Seville

Spanish football star Sergio Ramos will be tying the knot with Pilar Rubio, who is a Spanish TV presenter, at the world's largest gothic cathedral in Seville on Saturday.

The who's who of the footballing world will be in attendance at, what is being dubbed as the "wedding of the year" by Spanish media. Ramos' Real Madrid teammate David Beckham and his wife Victoria, as well as his international colleague and Clasico rival Gerard Pique, will be attending the wedding with his pop star wife Shakira.

The likes of Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Fernando Hierro, Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos and Vicente del Bosque, among others are expected to attend.

Iker Casillas, it is being reported, will not be attending the wedding. The goalkeeper's recent health scare may keep the former Spanish shot-stopper away, along with the fact that his wife Sara Carbonero also recently underwent cancer treatment.

Around 500 guest have been invited by Ramos and Rubio, with Spanish media outlet Marca reporting one glaring absentee - Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the report, Ramos has not invited Ronaldo for his wedding, with some suggesting the Portuguese star's exit from Real Madrid being the reason behind the fall out. Rolando left Madrid for Turin in Italy as he signed with Serie A side Juventus in the summer of last year.

Australian rock band AC/DC will reportedly be playing a set at Ramos and Runio's wedding, for a sum close to £900,000.

Gerenal tourists will have a restricted access to the cathedral on Saturday morning with a private security firm keeping the ceremony private, according to reports.

Ramos and Rubio will not be taking the vows at the cathedral's high altar, which is reserved for royal weddings.