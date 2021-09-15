Cristiano Ronaldo Accidently Knocks Down Steward with His Shot During Manchester United Warm-up

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to UEFA Champions League (UCL) with Manchester United have begun on a losing note, as Young Boys went on to win the fixture 2-1 following an injury-time goal. The Portugal icon was the major attraction as Red Devils kick-started their UCL 2021-21 campaign in Europe. Other than the major upset, there was another talking point from the match as Ronaldo took time out from Manchester United’s warm-up session to check on a steward hit by a ball before the Champions League encounter.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ronaldo’s shot at the goal accidentally knocked down a match steward during the warm-up period. The ball cannoned into the unsuspecting female steward, who was standing behind the goal post and the impact knocked her down. Upon noticing the stewardbeing struck by his stray shot at the Stade de Suisse, the start striker jumped over the barrier to check on her.

Luckily, she was already receiving medical attention and the 36-year-old spent a moment talking to her before returning to the warm-up, the publication further cited. The talismanic striker also apologised and later, the steward was handed her very own United Ronaldo shirt as a peacemaking gift after the incident. A Twitter user shared the picture of the steward grinning with her new prized possession.

See it here:

During Manchester United’s warm up, Cristiano rushed towards a steward after she got struck by a ball.He later on gave her his jersey. 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/AumIEvp7XK — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was making his 177th appearance in the ULC, equalling the record held by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. He is already the competition’s all-time leading shot scorer and has added to that tally by netting his 135th Champions League goal in the 13th minute of the match against Young Boys. While the striker put United in front, they stumbled to a shocking 2-1 defeat as Aaron Wan-Bissaka earned a straight red card and was sent off and Jesse Lingard erred in the last-minute to gift Jordan Siebatcheu the winning goal.

