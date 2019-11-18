Cristiano Ronaldo Admits That He is Not '100 Per Cent' Fit
Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he has been playing at a 'slightly reduced capacity' since the last three weeks.
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 99 international goals for Portugal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo admitted on Sunday that he is not at "100 percent" after reacting angrily to twice being substituted by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.
The 34-year-old scored his 99th international goal on Sunday as reigning champions Portugal qualified for Euro 2020 with a hard-fought 2-0 win in Luxembourg.
"I wasn't 100 percent and I'm still not," he said. "In the last three weeks, I have played at a slightly reduced capacity.
"But when it comes to sacrificing myself for my club and my national team, I do it with pride."
Sarri said Ronaldo had a "little knee problem" after replacing him during Juventus' 1-0 win over AC Milan last weekend, despite media reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had left the stadium before the end of the match.
"I don't like to be replaced, no one does," added Ronaldo. "I tried to help Juve even when injured."
Juventus are back in action with a visit to fifth-placed Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.
