‘Too Much Proof of Cover-up’: FIFA Best Player Nominee Slams Ronaldo Over Rape Charge Ahead of Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo found himself embroiled in charges of rape from ten years ago, but the charges have since been dropped.
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
USA FIFA World Cup winner Alex Morgan does not think her meeting with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at the ‘FIFA Best Awards’ later this month will be awkward, despite her doubling down on criticism of him over the rape allegations against him.
Morgan, who has been nominated for 'The Best FIFA Women's Player', said “there is too much evidence of a cover-up” in the case and “money can and helps put stories down”, despite the charges against Ronaldo being dropped by prosecutors in the United States, where the complaint was filed.
“I do think that a lot of times in today’s climate women have spoken up, and it’s important to support those women. And I think a lot of people right now are questioning who is right and who is wrong,” she told Sports Illustrated.
“When you look at [Ronaldo’s] story in particular, I think there’s too much evidence to cover up, and I think at the end of the day money helps put stories down,” she said, hinting that she believes Ronaldo is far from innocent.
“The [criminal] charges were dropped, so he can and does continue playing. And he’s not the only person that this is happening to, but he is one of if not the most famous footballer in the world right now, so obviously he’s garnering attention on this,” she added.
Earlier too, Morgan has not shied from expressing her distaste for Ronaldo and had tweeted an article with the headline ‘Ronaldo Is an Icon of Corruption in Sports’ and used the caption – “Now this is great journalism.”
Reflecting on her own relationship with the Juventus star, Morgan insisted that an encounter with Ronaldo in Milan during the award ceremony on September 23 would not be awkward. "I don't anticipate approaching him any differently than I would approach anyone else who I meet," she said.
