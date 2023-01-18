Cristiano Ronaldo and Family Provided Exclusive Access to Amusement Park Temporarily Closed to Public

Cristiano Ronaldo has received tremendous love in Saudi Arabia since he arrived in the Middle Eastern country a few weeks ago. In fact, the Portuguese star has been accorded a special status in Saudi Arabia after he moved to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo’s VVIP treatment in Saudi Arabia has grabbed the headlines. According to a recent report by Mundo Deportivo, an amusement park in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was closed for two hours just for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. This report shows that authorities in Saudi Arabia are treating Ronaldo with great respect. Ronaldo’s legion of fans would certainly be happy that a player of such stature is getting this kind of treatment.

ALSO READ| Jadon Sancho Returns to Manchester United Training, Says Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez has shared several heartwarming images on her Instagram to show how her family spent the day at the Boulevard World amusement park in Riyadh. In one of her pictures, Georgina can be seen holding three large stuffed toys in front of the Sky Loop ride. Reportedly, this ride is the world’s longest mobile roller coaster and reaches a maximum height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph.

In another image, Ronaldo’s youngest son, Mateo, can be seen posing alongside comic book characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Wolverine and Deadpool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed a historic move to Al-Nassr in a deal worth $200 million. This deal, which will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025, makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Die-hard Ronaldo fans are eagerly waiting for Ronaldo’s debut for Al-Nassr. However, the 37-year-old has missed the first two domestic games of Al Nassr after being suspended by England’s Football Association (FA) for smashing a fan’s phone following Manchester United’s defeat at Everton in April 2022. Ronaldo will be seen leading the Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain on January 19. This blockbuster match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match is expected to be an enthralling contest since it will see Ronaldo and Messi locking horns after two years. They had last played against each other in December 2020, when Juventus and Barcelona faced off in the Champions League.

Read all the Latest Sports News here