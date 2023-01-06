Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Set to Violate Strict Saudi Arabia Law

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia football club Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr but his stay in Saudi Arabia has already been mired in controversy. Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are set to break Saudi law as they are not married yet. Under Saudi laws, it is illegal to live under the same roof without being married. However, Ronaldo is not expected to be penalised. Media outlets have cited a report carried out by a Spanish news agency EFE, which published the opinions of two lawyers on the matter.

“Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have started to turn a blind eye and do not prosecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime," a lawyer was quoted as saying.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities today do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law still prohibits cohabitation outside marriage," the other lawyer said.

Coming back to on-field developments, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a while to make his debut for Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or-winner is currently serving a two-match suspension. Ronaldo was slapped with a ban by the Football Association (FA) back in November. Ronaldo was also handed a £50,000 fine after the 37-year-old had hit a phone out of a fan’s hand following Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo, following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, had to leave his former club Manchester United ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 opening fixture. The former Real Madrid striker eventually left the Premier League outfit by mutual consent.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished his second spell at Manchester United after finding the back of the net 27 times. He had joined the Old Trafford-based side ahead of the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo emerged as Manchester United’s highest goal scorer in the 2021-22 season. And Ronaldo is now all set to kick off the New Year as an Al-Nassr player. He was unveiled as Al-Nassr footballer on Tuesday.

