Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Dazzle at CR7 Fragrance Launch
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted for the shutterbugs at the CR7 Fragrance launch.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. (Photo Credit: @Cristiano)
Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez looked perfect at the launch of the footballer's new CR7 fragrance 'Play it Cool' in Turin, Italy. Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina attended the launch party together and were inseparable as they posed for pictures together.
Notably, Georgina is dating Ronaldo since 2016 and is rumoured to tie the knot soon with the Juventus player.
At the event, Ronaldo looked dapper in a fitting black shirt and white jeans, while Georgina sported kin-tight grey dress that had spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.
Smeling good with my new fragrance and looking great with you on my side georgina ?? pic.twitter.com/O3yhHE1s7R— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 13, 2019
According to a report in Just Jared, Ronaldo kicked off the evening with a screening of his Play It Cool campaign video followed by a question and answer session where he spoke about his personal experience of learning to "play it cool" in any situation, and how it became an inspiration for the campaign.
A Daily Mail report revealed that prior to the recent event, Georgina admitted that it's 'not easy' being in a relationship with someone as famous as him - but she wouldn't change a thing. She further confessed that it was love at first sight when they first met. Speaking to The Sun, Georgina opened up on their relationship, revealing that while it can be tough dating a public figure, she could not be happier.
