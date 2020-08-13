Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Play Together at Barcelona: Here's The Rumour

How many times have football lovers dreamt of the two legends of this generation - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - playing together in one team? Gamers' FIFA teams would be testimony of that dream.

But is the dream turning into reality now? Well, the rumour mills certainly suggest so.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has sent the internet in frenzy by suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo may even go to Barcelona.

According to Balague, Juventus have been wanting to cut their costs and are willing to let go of Ronaldo.

"The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to PSG is not so much that PSG are thinking of getting him, it is because Jorge Mendes has been given instructions to find a team for Ronaldo," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We've seen this in the last six months, he was linked to Real Madrid. They said no chance, he's not coming back.

"And there's been talks about the MLS because Juventus want to get rid of that wage."

He said Ronaldo has even been offered to Barcelona.

"It is as drastic as that. He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona.

"I'm not sure if they can get rid of him easily (because) with the kind of money he still earns - 23million euros net - that he was earning at Real Madrid and I think he equalled those wages when he went to Juventus.

"Who is going to pay that kind of money?"

It's so much as just an offering so far but fans would sure be hoping that their dreams of seeing Ronaldo and Messi play side by side come true.

Will Ronaldo make a switch to his former team Real Madrid's fiercest rivals? Can Barcelona afford to pay such a hefty amount?

There are only questions at the moment.