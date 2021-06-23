Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Play Together? Barcelona President Formulating Audacious Plan to Make it Happen

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play together professionally in the upcoming season! According Spanish journalist Javier Matallanas, Barcelona Barcelona president Joan Laporta is working on a audacious plan to land Cristiano Ronaldo at Camp Nou and join forces with Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 36, has one year left on his Juventus deal and has been heavily linked with a summer departure from the Turin giants. The rumours gathered wind after Massimiliano Allegri took over as the manager of Juventus. The Italian reportedly wanted to “get rid" of the Portuguese superstar back in 2019 when he was in charge of the club.

There are also reports that other members of the Juventus team are not happy with the special treatment Ronaldo receives.

Now, according to the Italian media, Juve’s decision to allow Ronaldo a day off training to visit the Ferrari car factory to buy a new $2 million supercar annoyed a number of Juventus players.

Pouncing on the opportunity, Laporta wants tobring Ronaldo to Catalunia.

“With Messi’s future pretty much sorted, last week Laporta let his imagination run wild and began to think about a deal that sounds impossible," he wrote in Spanish newspaper AS.

Last week, Laporta stated that Messi, who attempted to leave Barcelona last summer, is ready to sign a new deal, but that the club is unable to make an announcement due to financial regulations.

However, the club’s financial situation — Barcelona is in $1.4 billion worth of debt and on the verge of bankruptcy — could spoil Laporta’s bold plans. Ronaldo, at the moment earns $37 million per year, if Barcelona can find a way to pay his wages, the club’s revenue would be doubled by having Ronaldo and Messi in the same team.

“He is dreaming of bringing Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together at Barça," Matallanas, a well-respected voice in Spanish soccer, continued.

“Alongside his closest aides, Laporta began to map out a move that would go down in footballing history: fielding a team boasting the two stars who have dominated the men’s game for the past decade and more.

“As part of Laporta’s bold plan, Barça would offer two players to Juventus, with Antoine Griezmann, Sergi Roberto, and Philippe Coutinho thought to be among those in contention to go to Turin."

“Laporta’s idea has been met with enthusiasm by those around him. It’s a long shot, but even thinking about bringing Ronaldo and Messi together is a stroke of genius," he said.

Forward Antoine Griezmann and midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto are the three names in the mix, with Barcelona willing to part ways with two of them to get the deal over the line.

