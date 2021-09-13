Cristiano Ronaldo Arrival Means Desserts and Sweets Off Manchester United’s Menu

Manchester United players no longer have a cheat day as desserts and sweets have been cancelled from the Red Devils’ menu following the arrival of their newest signing Cristiano Ronaldo, known to be health conscious. Ronaldo returned to Premier League on the deadline day of the summer transfer window from Turin giants Juventus. The 36-year-old charismatic striker made an instant impact for United on his return as he scored twice on his second debut at the Old Trafford on Saturday against Newcastle in a match that home team won 4-1.

According to United’s goal-keeper Lee Grant, the Portuguese legend is now also influencing the players off the field with his meticulous diet habits. It’s a well-known fact that Ronaldo likes to keep himself in the best of shape and the most efficient way to achieve that target is to reduce the cheat days from their calendar or permanently remove it.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s influence, Grant said that they usually used to have a cheat day on Friday night after finishing their dinner. However, this Friday, not a single United star went up for dessert and all of that was possible because of CR7’s influence.Grant also listed cheat days items available for players on Friday. It included – custard, apple crumble, cream and a bit of brownie.

“I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down,” he told talkSPORT.

Speaking about the incident, hedisclosed that a player also asked him what Ronaldo is having. And of, course, Ronaldo had the healthiest plate among them.Grant was also seen chuckling as he revealed the hilarious incident that not a single player “dared” to touch the junk food laid out for them.When he was asked what was laid out on Ronaldo’s plate, the 38-year-old said, it had “quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs.”

Meanwhile Man United will next take on Young Boys on Tuesday in their first group match of UEFA Champions League.

