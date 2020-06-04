Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives Four Hours Prior to Training Session to do Individual Workout

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable work ethic has been a much-talked about topic over the years. Players often say that Ronaldo is the first to arrive for training sessions and the last to leave.

Now according to a report in AS.com, Ronaldo, who is known for his insane workout regime, reported four hours prior to the scheduled training session at the Juventus Sports City. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner underwent some rigorous training before his team members joined in for the regular session. He even got a couple of tests done to check his fitness level.

The report further added that the 35-year-old star is in a much better shape.

Since Serie A announced that it will return to action soon, Ronaldo fans have been eargerly waiting to see the football sensation in action once again. Ronaldo, along with his fellow team members, resumed training last month.

The Turin-based club has also shared glimpses of Ronaldo training with his teammates. In one of the clips shared by the club, Ronaldo could been seen flaunting his skills as he scooped the ball effortlessly into air to score a basket, which was placed above the goalpost.

Along with the video, the club wrote, "Facile facile, @cristiano."

After the Bundesliga became the first major European league to restart following the coronavirus-forced break, all the major league in Europe, except the French, have been gearing up to resume the 2019-20 season.

Last month, Juventus announced that all their first-team players have tested negative for Covid-19.