English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
Juventus’ most expensive player Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that, age for him is just a mere number, and is as fit as a 20-year old footballer. Ronaldo is 33-years old.
Juventus’ most expensive player Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that, age for him is just a mere number, and is as fit as a 20-year old footballer. Ronaldo is 33-years old.
Loading...
Juventus’ most expensive player Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that, age for him is just a mere number, and is as fit as a 20-year old footballer. Ronaldo is 33-years old.
The superstar forward completed his transfer to Italian champions Juventus after calling time on a nine year Real Madrid career.
Previously, Ronaldo had claimed that biologically he was 23-years-old, which meant he could continue at the highest level with a similar intensity for more than a few years. “I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain,” the 33-year old had said.
According reports in the Spanish media, Ronaldo’s medical in Italy was prove that he could reduce his estimated biological age by another three years.
Ronaldo reportedly had only seven percent body fat with the average professional carrying between ten and 11 percent. What’s more is that Ronaldo’s muscle mass stands at 50 per cent and that is higher than any other average professional player who generally has 46 percent.
The new Juventus number 7 was also recorded with a top speed of 21.1 mph at the World Cup, something he replicated during the medical as well. The Portuguese captain was the fastest player at the tournament. His fastest speed in 2017 was 20.66 mph, scarily meaning that Ronaldo could actually be getting better.
He also jumped an astonishing 7.55 feet in the air when he scored a bicycle kick against Juventus in the Champions League, and fans of the Italian champs will no doubt be hoping for similar shows in their famous black and white kit.
The former Manchester United man proved that he can still do it at the highest level with some incredible performances at the World Cup, even though Portugal crashed out at the Round of 16 stage against Uruguay.
After signing his deal at Juventus, Ronaldo said, “I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training. I don’t think I have to show what I am more than that – you know my stats. But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges. After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.”
Also Watch
The superstar forward completed his transfer to Italian champions Juventus after calling time on a nine year Real Madrid career.
Previously, Ronaldo had claimed that biologically he was 23-years-old, which meant he could continue at the highest level with a similar intensity for more than a few years. “I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain,” the 33-year old had said.
According reports in the Spanish media, Ronaldo’s medical in Italy was prove that he could reduce his estimated biological age by another three years.
Ronaldo reportedly had only seven percent body fat with the average professional carrying between ten and 11 percent. What’s more is that Ronaldo’s muscle mass stands at 50 per cent and that is higher than any other average professional player who generally has 46 percent.
The new Juventus number 7 was also recorded with a top speed of 21.1 mph at the World Cup, something he replicated during the medical as well. The Portuguese captain was the fastest player at the tournament. His fastest speed in 2017 was 20.66 mph, scarily meaning that Ronaldo could actually be getting better.
He also jumped an astonishing 7.55 feet in the air when he scored a bicycle kick against Juventus in the Champions League, and fans of the Italian champs will no doubt be hoping for similar shows in their famous black and white kit.
The former Manchester United man proved that he can still do it at the highest level with some incredible performances at the World Cup, even though Portugal crashed out at the Round of 16 stage against Uruguay.
After signing his deal at Juventus, Ronaldo said, “I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training. I don’t think I have to show what I am more than that – you know my stats. But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges. After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did You Know Ishaan Khatter Lost Out on Student Of The Year 2 Because of Ex Tara Sutaria?
- A 'Grand National Meet' is Happening in Bengaluru For 'Ultra-Rich' Looking to Get Married. Really.
- Now Modify Your Mahindra Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...