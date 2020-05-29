Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Online Fandom if His New Hairdo Works; Netizens Pour in Adoration

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to practice in his Italian club Juventus recently after spending nearly two months of lockdown quarantining at Madeira, Portugal with his family. And Ronaldo is starting off his on-field life with a new hairstyle.

On Tuesday (May 26), the Portuguese footballer teased his fans with a sleek hairdo with his hair running down below his eyes. Known to adopt various hairstyles throughout his career, Ronaldo seems to have grown his hair longer in the lockdown period and styled it to give an unruly effect.



Taking to his social media handles, Ronaldo posted a selfie wearing a grey casual tee shirt and portraying his new avatar. He asked how his online fraternity felt about the latest style and captioned the post saying, “Approved?” Fans readily agreed. The thread has been getting messages of approval from all corners. Many compared his look from the time he played for Manchester United.

As of late, the 35-year-old was keeping his growing hair secured with a man bun. Recently his partner Georgina Rogriguez was seen “practicing root braids” on Ronaldo’s hair. The Spanish model posted a picture of her work in a recent Instagram update.

She wrote, “I love to pamper my loves This afternoon practicing root braids (This model knows how to stay still)”

