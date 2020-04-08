FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo Back to Real Madrid? Juventus May be Open to Offers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Juventus may be forced to let Cristiano Ronaldo go due to coronavirus crisis, reports suggested.

Cristiano Ronaldo may make his way back to Real Madrid from Juventus as coronavirus crisis has financially hit football clubs all over the world due to the complete shutdown and the Italian giants are cash-strapped.

According to Daily Mail, Italian newspapers are reporting that Juventus are willing to let go of their star player for just 50 million euros with coronavirus outbreak causing havoc in the world of sports.

Reports are suggesting that Real Madrid are interested in their former star and Juventus may be forced to sell off their big asset.

Ronaldo is the highest paid Serie A players, earning 27.5 million euros a season with his contract running till 2022. In the current crisis, Juventus players, including Ronaldo, have accepted a wage reduction that is saving the club 80 million euros over the next four months and club chairman Andrea Agnelli had said last week that he is confident of agreeing terms to keep Ronaldo in Turin till 2024.

However, with the burden of settling debts to players and restructuring future payments, Juventus may have their hands tied.

Ronaldo scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid in nine years at the Spanish capital and a move to his former club cannot be ruled out. Madrid are still searching for a regular scorer up front but even if Ronaldo does return to Madrid, he is likely to have to fight for a spot with Zinedine Zidane looking into the future.

Real have their eyes for Kylian Mbappe but due to coronavirus, even the Spanish giants may be forced to put their plans on hold and Ronaldo can be a good temporary scoop.

