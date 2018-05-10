English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer to Get Own Superhero Series
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he was partnering with two companies to create an animated superhero series whose protagonist will resemble the Portuguese footballer.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his goal. (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he was partnering with two companies to create an animated superhero series whose protagonist will resemble the Portuguese footballer.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will enter a partnership with Graphic India and VMS Communications for "Striker Force 7", which will be published across various formats, from animation to comics, publishing, gaming and digital content, reports Efe news agency.
"I have always been a fan of superheroes and I'm thrilled to help to create this new animated series", Ronaldo said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that's why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans," he added.
Sharad Devarajan, co-creator and producer of the series and CEO of Graphic India, said that Ronaldo is a real-life superhero to a generation and that Striker Force 7 "will bring together a global team of characters from our world (and others), that are representative of the diversity and coolness of his millions of fans."
"Cristiano's name is synonymous with professionalism, dedication and success," said Diego Guarderas, chief operating officer of VMS Communications. "That's the reason that he inspires millions of people around the globe," he added.
The series was created by Devarajan and Ronaldo, who will be the show's executive producers along with Guarderas.
