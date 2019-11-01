Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Joker for Halloween, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah Get into Festive Spirit Too

Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, among others shared their Halloween celebrations with fans on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Joker for Halloween, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah Get into Festive Spirit Too
Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah on Halloween (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen trying to spook out his team-mates on Halloween, ahead of their clash at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

The footballer took to his social media to share a video of him walking around the Juventus club's training ground dressed as a clown, alongside the caption "Happy Halloween everyone". Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" track could be heard playing in the background.

However, it seemed that not many were scared by the attire. Miralem Pjanic was sharing a high-five with his team-mate as he walked past by on the corridor in the video. In fact, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny too seemed unfazed as he shared a high five with Ronaldo, whose costume featured another clown which appeared to be carrying the Portuguese star on his shoulders. Not only Ronaldo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah too shared an image on Twitter, where he can be seen holding a pair of toy spiders.

Tigres also shared an image prior to their Liga MX match for Halloween, where the footballers were seen donning masks depicting Batman, Joker, Darth Vader and a host of other comic and scary characters.

Finally, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski too was seen pulling off the Joker look in an image shared by his wife Anna Lewandowska on Instagram.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Lewandowska ® (@annalewandowskahpba) on

