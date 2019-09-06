Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Only Player to Be Voted on All 15 FIFPro World XI Shortlists

Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap after being the only player in the history to be voted on all the 15 of FIFPro World XI shortlists. The 34-year-old Juventus superstar received his 15th nod on Thursday, September 5, as the FIFA announced 55 players shortlist for the 2019 FIFA FIFPro men's World XI.

The World XI is decided by the players, for the players and involves votes from thousands of professional footballers from across the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who featured in the 2018 World XI, is tied for the most appearances in FIFPro World XIs at 12 with Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star made a stunning debut for the new season in Juventus' 4-3 win over Napoli. In the match, the Portuguese star showed little sign of easing down as he sprinted an incredible 92 metres in ten seconds.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, however, could not bag the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award last month after Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk received the honour.

Ronaldo attended the event in Monaco alongside his sport rival Lionel Messi, who he candidly praised for pushing him to his best during his time at Los Blancos.

At the Champions' League group stage draw, Ronaldo insisted there were no hard feelings between Messi and him, and even hinted they could soon share a meal together.

"I don't know if it has ever happened in football, the same two guys on the same stage all the time. So it is not easy, as you know. Of course, we have a good relationship. We have not had dinner together... yet. But I hope in the future!" Ronaldo said.

