Cristiano Ronaldo Begins the Day Cycling with Partner Georgina Rodriguez and Family

Cristiano Ronaldo spent a day out with his family during the coronavirus lockdown. The player shared a picture on his Twitter page wherein he along with partner Georgina Rodriguez and four children are seen on bikes.

On a sunny morning, the family was clicked wearing cycling helmets. He captioned the post, “Family Bike Ride (sic.)”





Earlier, Ronaldo posted a selfie on Twitter flaunting a sleek hairdo with an unruly effect.

The Juventus striker seems to have grown his hair as his locks are seen running below his eyes In the caption, he asked his followers, “Approved?”

Ronaldo fans are aware of his love for new hairstyles and hence welcomed the latest one with opened arms.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who spent almost two months in isolation with family in native Portugal is set to be back on-field. He shared a fresh picture from the football arena on May 22. He wrote, “Work hard play hard.”





Ronaldo travelled from the Portuguese island of Madeira to Turin with his family in his private jet earlier this month. Post which he has successfully concluded the mandatory quarantine as well.

Now, Ronaldo is starting practice in his Italian Serie A club Juventus, who called 10 of their overseas players on May 4.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 after spending nine trophy-laden years with Real Madrid. The Portuguese player had earlier played for English giants Manchester United.