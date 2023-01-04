Cristiano Ronaldo Blasted by Spanish Politician for 'Pornographic' Rolls Royce

Cristiano Ronaldo was gifted a Rolls Royce by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as a Christmas gift over the festive period, which has been termed as ‘pornographic’ by Spanish politician Miguel Angel Revilla.

Ronaldo was seen driving around the Spanish city of Madrid in his new ride before his move to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Videos spotting the Portuguese forward out and about in the city in his extravagant automobile went viral as the big man was out with his friends for dinner.

The President of the Autonomous Community of Cantabria slammed the footballer and his partner for the luxurious present amid the current economic issues and inflation problem that has plagued the commoners.

“I thought the present was pornographic", Revilla said during a programme on a Spanish TV station.

“With what people are experiencing at the moment, that these things come out on TV it’s not moral. These types of attitudes seem like hard pornography."

Ronaldo was unveiled as Al Nassr’s latest signing by the Saudi Arabian Club on Tuesday.

The middle eastern club pulled off one of the most sensational transfers as they landed the five-time Balon D’Or winner, who said he chose the project in order to bring a new vision of the game for the people in the country.

He added that his work in Europe was done and that he awaits a fresh challenge at his new club.

The Portuguese striker made his move to the middle eastern nation after having his contract with English giants Manchester United terminated on mutual terms following an explosive interview in which the striker lambasted the club and manager Erik Ten Hag.

He was shown the exit door after the maelstrom that resulted from the interview with Piers Morgan. The exchange came out right before the Iberian star headed to Qatar to join up with his team in pursuit of the FIFA World Cup, which ultimately ended in disappointment as Portugal were ousted from the tournament by Morocco in the quarter-final.

