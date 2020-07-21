Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Another Goal-scoring Record in Juventus' Win Against Lazio

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 35 years old but the Portuguese superstar continues to live up to the idea that age is just a number.

The Juventus forward's hunger for goals and relentless dedication to remaining at the top have not abated in recent years and it led to him breaking a unique goal-scoring record.

His two goals against Lazio - which saw Juventus inch closer towards another Serie A triumph - saw him become the first player to score more than 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

50 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the 1st player in history to score 50+ goals in Serie A, LaLiga and Premier League. Passport.#JuventusLazio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/mBrTIL7v6K — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 20, 2020

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, his 50th Serie A goal, and added a second after team mate Paulo Dybala left him with an open goal three minutes later.

"Ronaldo's an amazing player because he has an impressive ability to recover between games," said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri. "I'm not so much talking about the physical aspect but the mental aspect as well.

"We need to get another four points, every point is difficult at the moment when we're playing every three days, so we’ve got to keep focused."

Ronaldo also headed against the bar but Lazio came back into the game when Immobile was tripped by Leonardo Bonucci after pouncing on a misunderstanding between the Juve defender and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Immobile converted the penalty himself and Szczesny denied Lazio an equaliser when he palmed away a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic free kick which was heading for the top corner.