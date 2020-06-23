Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Another Serie A Record Upon Return of the League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Serie A action with another goal and record as he stepped up for a penalty and made no mistake, unlike the Coppa Italia semi-final, and put Juventus in the lead against Bologna.

Paulo Dybala then scored from open play to put Juventus 2-0 ahead. That scoreline stayed as Juventus made a winning return to the league and stayed on course to the title.

All this came after the disappointment of Coppa Italia, where they drew the second leg to AC Milan before losing in the final to Napoli. For Cristiano Ronaldo as well, both the matches were underwhelming as he failed to score in either of them.

However, Serie A brought with it good news for the superstar as he broke another league record while guiding Juventus to the win.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the leading Portuguese goalscorer in Serie A history, overtaking Rui Costa, who spent eight years in the league playing for Fiorentina and then AC Milan.

With the penalty, Ronaldo scored his 22nd goal of the current Serie A season, which took his tally to one more than the 21 he scored in his debut campaign at the club following his move from Real Madrid in 2018.

Ronaldo now has a total of 43 goals in the league and he moved beyond Costa's record.

Ronaldo's performance in the Coppa Italia matches got him criticism as Former Italy international Luca Toni described his performance as 'average'.

Maurizio Sarri, after the Coppa Italia loss, said physically Ronaldo is at the same level as others but it is the "match sharpness" that he was lacking.