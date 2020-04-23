'Cristiano Ronaldo, Buy Rights and Rename Camp Nou to CR7', Jokes Top Nigeria Official

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has been jokingly asked to buy and rename Camp Nou as 'CR7 Stadium' by a top official of Nigeria. Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant on New Media to the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that he was a fan of the Portuguese forward with the tweet.

Football club Barcelona announced that they will be selling the naming rights of their home stadium, Camp Nou, for the first time since its inception ahead of the 2020-21 season. The money will be donated to help aid the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmad tagged CR7 on the news and asked him to grab the opportunity to rename one of his major opponents' stadium after himself.



The tweet was done on April 21, a date Ronaldo fans remember as his first La Liga victory over the Catalan giants. On April 21, 2012, playing for Real Madrid, Ronaldo won the match for his side with an excellent goal in the second half.

This goal brought the Madrid side close to clinching the league title after many years and also came as a big blow to Barcelona. Defeating the Spanish club in their home turf, which had a dream line-up consisting of Dani Alves, Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez, Andre Iniesta, Xavi, among others, was a big accomplishment.

What angered Barcelona fans and gave joy to Ronaldo and Madrid fans was the striker's celebration after the goal. The famous 'calma' celebration brought forth a deafening silence in the stadium that day.