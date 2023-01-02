Cristiano Ronaldo Came Close to Signing With MLS Club Sporting Kansas City, Says Report

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabia-based football club Al Nassr. The lucrative deal will now make Ronaldo the highest-paid player ever in the history of football.

However, the story could have very well been different. It is now being reported that the Saudi Arabian club were not the only one in contention to sign Ronaldo, and a Major League Soccer (MLS) club was significantly close to roping in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Multiple reports suggest that American football club Sporting Kansas City had expressed its desire to sign Ronaldo.

Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commercially 🇵🇹🇺🇸 #MLSSalary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. pic.twitter.com/W3SEuZVyI2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022

Sporting Kansas City chairman Rob Heineman also retweeted a post that confirmed that the MLS side was indeed in talks with Ronaldo.

Multiple @MLS teams inquired about Ronaldo and his future but 1 team was already at the table: @SportingKC Their offer was so compelling that Ronaldo’s team had multiple meetings w/SKC before taking the Saudi deal. The package (wages/commercial) was said to be “very close”. #MLS— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 31, 2022

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United became doubtful after the 37-year-old lashed out at the Premier League club openly during an interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo eventually left Manchester United in October 2022 by mutual consent.

Previously, Ronaldo had reunited with Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, his second spell at Old Trafford did not turn out to be a fruitful one. Ronaldo did manage to emerge as Manchester United’s highest goal scorer in the 2021-22 season but he could not guide the Red Devils to a title. He finished the 2021-22 season with 18 Premier League goals and three assists. Overall, Ronaldo found the back of the net 27 times after playing 54 matches during his second stint at Manchester United.

And, now, Ronaldo is all set to kick off his club career in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo had recently explained the reason behind his move to Al Nassr.

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential,” Ronaldo had reportedly said after signing for Al Nassr.

Al Nassr currently claim the top spot in the domestic Pro League and the Saudi Arabian side will be Ronaldo’s fifth team in club football.

