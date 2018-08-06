Cristiano Ronaldo Can Spark Life Back into Italian Serie A, Says Ronaldo

According to former Inter Milan forward Ronaldo, Juventus’ most expensive signing ever Cristiano Ronaldo could take Italian football back to the dizzying heights, just like the case when he was playing.The Brazilian striker who also turned out for AC Milan, won the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1998 after winning the Ballon D’Or the year before. In his five injury-hit seasons, Ronaldo played 68 games and scored 49 goals before joining Real Madrid.Ronaldo was part of Italian domestic football’s best years when the Serie A boasted names such as Zinedine Zidane, Pavel Nedved and Andriy Shevchenko, all co-incidentally Ballon D’Or winners too. Ronaldo believes another era is around the corner after Juventus landed the Ronaldo."The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy is a great thing because Italian football has not recently been going through a good moment and this signing could relaunch it," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia. "It needs to bounce back from a difficult situation and I hope the spectacle returns."While Ronaldo begins life at Juventus, his Real Madrid teammate and World Cup finalist Luka Modric is also reportedly set to move to Italy with reports suggesting strong interest from Inter.Both Milan clubs, Inter and AC have not had the best times in recent years and are looking to work their way back to the top and close the gap on Juventus."It's a strange transfer window -- let's see what happens," Ronaldo said. "I hope that this season, Inter achieve the goals they have set."In terms of Modric, on the other hand, I don't know if there really are negotiations underway between the two clubs. The market closes in a few weeks so let's wait and see. All the top clubs are strengthening and Inter are up there."Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Serie A debut for the Italian champions against Chievo Verona on August 18 in an away game, while his home debut will be against Lazio a week later.