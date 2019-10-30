Take the pledge to vote

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Win His 6th Ballon d'Or After Odds Against Him See Sharp Drop

In the race for Ballon d'Or, the odds against Cristiano Ronaldo have seen a dramatic fall in the last 24 hours.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Argentine great Lionel Messi and Portugal megastar Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or winning the honour five times apiece over 10 years. And it seems that the hegemony is to continue following odds dropping against the Juventus front man winning the award for a record-breaking sixth time.

According to Bleacher Report, Ronaldo's odds of beating Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Messi to the award have dropped from 33/1 to 5/1 in the last 24 hours.

Dutch defender van Dijk who helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League title and a second finish behind Manchester City in the Premier League, is being touted as the favourite among the 30-man shortlist of nominees, to win the coveted award.

Meanwhile, The Sun, citing Italian media, reported that Ronaldo has pipped van Dijk and Messi to win the award, the winner of which is to be announced on December 2.

"Italian publication Corriere dello Sport write that the Portuguese superstar has already pipped Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk to the award following an interview he did with France Football," reported The Sun.

The publication has full ownership of the highly coveted Ballon d'Or and presents the trophy to the best player in the world each year. Reports in Italy suggest that France Football headed to Turin where they wined and dined with Ronaldo just weeks before the 2019 winner is announced on December 2, the report further said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
