Cristiano Ronaldo Earned More Than Lionel Messi for Record-breaking Louis Vuitton Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi took the internet by storm ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 with their iconic photo. The picture, part of a Louis Vuitton campaign, featured both Ronaldo and Messi playing a game of chess. Now, it is being reported that Ronaldo has managed to get the better of the Argentine skipper in terms of the money made from the advertisement. Ronaldo reportedly charged $2 million for the branded post. Messi, on the other hand, reportedly charged $1.7 million.

Both footballers shared the iconic photo on their social media pages on November 19. Lionel Messi’s post has till now garnered more than 32 million likes on Instagram Ronaldo’s post, on the other hand, has been liked by more than 42 million Instagram users now. The former Manchester United striker’s post also turned out to be the third-most liked one on Instagram.

The much-talked-about photo was taken by reputed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi featured in the FIFA World Cup for the last time in Qatar. Football fans had desperately wanted to watch the battle between the two greats during the Qatar World Cup. However, that did not happen in reality after Portugal suffered an early exit from the tournament.

But a recent report published by Marca claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other once again. The report suggested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia to play a friendly match against a combined XI from teams Al Hilal and Al-Nassr FC. The match will reportedly be played on January 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the sport after signing a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo is now expected to earn $200 million a year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left his former club Manchester United ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 opening encounter.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, will reportedly extend his contract with PSG. The 35-year-old is expected to meet the Paris club officials ahead of signing the new deal.

