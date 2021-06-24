Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Iranian Ali Daei's Record of Most International Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties in Portugal vs France on Thursday to reach 109 international goals and equal Iran’s Ali Daei’s record of most international goals. Ahead of the final Group F game with Portugal’s Euro 2020 title defence hanging by a thread, Ronaldo was on 107 goals, two short of the record but Ronaldo equalled the record during the game, which at the time of publishing the article was still ongoing.

Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead by calmly converted the first penalty, which was conceded by French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Bernardo Silva had sent a free kick into the box and in trying to punch the ball away, Lloris came forward and jumped but missed the ball completely and ended up hitting Danilo in the head. Ronaldo stood on the spot, sent Lloris the wrong way and scored as Portugal took the lead and Ronaldo went a goal closer to the record.

Thereafter, Karim Benzema converted a penalty earned by Kylian Mbappe just before half time, following which the teams went into the break at 1-1.

Two minutes into the second half, Benzema found the back of the net again to give France the lead.

But in the 59th minute, Ronaldo had the ball on the byline and as he attempted to pass the ball in the middle, Kounde handled it and ended up conceding another penalty.

The assured Ronaldo stepped up at the spot once again and made no mistake with it as he drew Portugal level again and matched the record.

