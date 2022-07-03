Cristiano Ronaldo Expresses Desire to Leave Manchester United, Says Report

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave the English Club in order to compete in the Champions League, reported The Times newspaper.

There had been speculation about the Portuguese forward’s future at the Manchester Club following yet another disappointing season that culminated in United not qualifying for the upcoming year’s Champions League competition.

The report has popped up despite Erik ten Hag, the new manager of Manchester United, expressing the fact that Ronaldo is very much part of his plans for the Dutchman’s first season in the Premier League.

The report also added that the Portuguese captain feels he can compete at the very top level of European football for a good three or four years ahead.

Ronaldo made his historic return to the Manchester club in August 2021 from Italian giants Juventus and has been a saving grace during Ralf Rangnick’s tenure in England.

The prolific forward was responsible for 24 of United’s goals in the season gone by in all competitions.

Ronaldo, who played for Spanish giants Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018 where he accomplished so much individually and as part of the glorious Real Madrid team.

United finished the season in sixth place, thereby missing out on Champions League qualification as the unit was subjected to massive criticism.

Ronaldo could attract interest from a host of clubs, with Bayern Munich eyeing the striker as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski if he opts to leave for pastures new.

A return to Serie A with Juventus also seems to be on the cards. But, nothing seems concrete as of now.

Ronaldo’s first spell at United between 2003 and 2009 proved to be a glorious one as the forward picking up the Balon D’Or in addition to multiple league titles and a Champions League trophy.

His second stint however, has not gone to plan. As United finished outside the CL places, a lot of new recruits.

Ronaldo is fondly known as the King of Champions League for his scintilating performances in the Elite European competetio.

The forward is a proper example for every athlete when it comes to matters of physical fitness, and at times, emotional fitness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.