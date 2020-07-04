Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Scores First Free Kick Goal in Serie A, 55th in Career

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free kick goal against Torino to put Juventus 3-1 up at the 61st minute on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Turin. The other two Juventus goals were scored by Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Ronaldo has been under criticism for years now for failing to score through free kicks even as his fiercest rival Lionel Messi has perfected the technique of it.

On Saturday, Ronaldo silenced all his critics with his first free kick goal in Serie A since shifting to the Turin club two summers ago.

In the 61st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo, with his right foot, fired a bullet into the right top corner and the goalkeeper had no chance at all to save it.

All the Torino keeper could do was smash the ball back into the net in frustration.

This was Ronaldo 55th career free kick goal and he used his classic knuckle-ball technique to put the ball into the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his 55th free kick Career goal.



Despite being a prolific free kick taker at Manchester United and early on at Real Madrid, Ronaldo's abilities have been questioned with his only free kick conversions since 2017 coming on Portugal duties.

Of course, the most iconic of those recent ones was his free kick goal against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the end, Koffi Dijdji scored an own goal in the 87th minute and the Old Lady maintained their hold on the Serie A table and top spot with a 4-1 win in the derby.

The day was also special for Gianluigi Buffon, who made his 648th appearance in Serie A, surpassing Paolo Maldini's record to set a new appearance record in the league.