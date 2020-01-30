Take the pledge to vote

Cristiano Ronaldo First Person to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has the highest number of followers on Instagram after the handle of the social media platform itself.

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo First Person to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram and this tally is only bettered by the social media platform itself with 330M followers.

Ronaldo shared a video on his social media thanking his fans and followers after reaching this milestone saying: "Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!'

According to a recent study by the Instagram marketing company, Hopper HQ, the Portugal national team skipper earns a whopping 900,000 euros for every sponsored post he makes.

This gives him a yearly income of 48 million euros which is more than he earns from his club side Juventus (estimated 34 million euros). Lionel Messi has the second-most Instagram earning with an estimated 23.3 million euros.

"The Juventus forward is also the most liked and the most followed athlete of Facebook as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Iron Man as Robot Model at the Viareggio Carnival in Tuscany," it added.

Ronaldo is followed by many top stars namely -- Ariana Grande (173M), Dwayne Johnson (170M), Selena Gomez (167M), Kylie Jenner (160M), Kim Kardashian (158M), Lionel Messi (148M), Beyonce (139M) and Neymar (132M).

Globally in football, Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Barcelona ranks eighth with 141.8 million while Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar stands 10th with 132.6 million.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
