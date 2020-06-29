Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez to Marry? Georgina Sparks Engagement Rumours With Huge Ring

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship for several years now and the latter also gave birth to the Juventus superstar's baby girl Alana Martina on Novermber 12, 2017.

Time and again, engagement and wedding rumours keep sparking for the couple but with Georgina showing off her massive ring, the rumours have intensified.

Ronaldo and Georgina are currently enjoying their weekend on a yacht in Italy and it was in photographs from the yacht that the lady dropped the hint.

Georgina has posted a photograph of herself basking in the sun but there's a massive ring in the photograph that takes all the attention.

She has captioned the photo as, "Great is the one who is able to shine without turning off the light for others."

Georgina also posted a photograph of herself with Ronaldo on the yacht, which she captioned as, "The only thing I like more than you, is us."

Georgina has also posted a couple of her solo pictures from the weekend trip.

Earlier, Ronaldo posted a "weekend vibe" photograph of himself that grabbed all the social media attention. He posted in a flowery outfit that got reactions from his Juventus teammates.

Ronaldo has been in a very serious relationship with Georgina since last previous serious relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk broke.

Georgina is regularly seen spending a gala time with her and Ronaldo's four kids. And it now seems that the two are ready to take the vow.