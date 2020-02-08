Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets $875,000 Mercedes on Birthday from Girlfriend, Footballer's Reaction is Breaking the Internet

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted the Portuguese football superstar a brand new Mercedes Brabus 800 Widestar.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 8, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets $875,000 Mercedes on Birthday from Girlfriend, Footballer's Reaction is Breaking the Internet
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Turin: Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was given a surprise by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on his 35th birthday. The Juventus star was left visibly stunned when he walked out of a high-end restaurant in Turin with Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jr to find a brand new Mercedes Brabus 800 Widestar.

The vehicle costs a whopping $875,000 and packs over 800 horsepower, letting it go from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Ronaldo was also wished by friends, one of whom also blew confetti over the Juventus forward.

Ronaldo also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his eldest son and his girlfriend.

The trio can be seen sitting in front of a cake, or a three-part cake, in the shape of the letters and number, CR7.

Ronaldo, 35, recently scored his 50th goal in Italian Serie A. He has done so in just 70 matches, making him the second-fastest player to reach the milestone after AC Milan and Ukranian legend Andriy Shevchenko, who reached the mark in his 69th appearance in 2001.

(With inputs from IANS)

