Cristiano Ronaldo Gets an Exquisite Jacob and Co Watch Worth Rs 6 Crore After His Move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the headlines since he moved to the Saudi Pro League a few weeks ago. The Portuguese star has received tremendous love in Saudi Arabia and has been accorded a special status. Now, recent reports suggest that Ronaldo has been gifted an exquisite watch by Jacob and Co to celebrate his move to the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr.

The special timepiece is worth Rs 6 crore, as per the official website of Jacob and Co. Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen wearing the watch in one of their Instagram posts. The American watchmaker has captioned this post, “Greeted in green. Cristiano Ronaldo wearing his Caviar Tourbillon Tsavorites on his way to his triumph arrival at his new Saudi club, Al-Nassr.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

The luxury watch is dark green in colour and represents the Saudi flag with an alligator-green leather strap. Moreover, its 47-mm case is covered with 241 baguette-cut, invisibly-set green gems.

In another post, Jacob and Co has described the watch as “the most lavish tsavorite timepiece ever conceived.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

Fans are hoping that this watch brings some good luck for Cristiano Ronaldo on the football pitch as well. Ronaldo has failed to find the net in any of his two competitive appearances for Al-Nassr. Rudi Garcia’s side was dumped out of the Saudi Super Cup by Al-Ittihad last week as Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet following his goalless debut for Al-Nassr. While speaking to the press after the match, Garcia singled out Ronaldo for missing a glorious chance during the high-stakes game. “One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia was quoted as saying in his presser. Despite Ronaldo’s performance, fans are backing the 37-year-old to get back on track in the upcoming matches.

Following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his stint with Manchester United by mutual consent in November 2022. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner went on to complete a lucrative deal with Al Nassr that will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025. Reportedly, Ronaldo will earn around $200 million per year with Al-Nassr - which makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

