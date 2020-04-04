Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Haircut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Coronavirus Lockdown

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, just like the rest of the world, has been in lockdown as well since the coronavirus pandemic flared up. But the man needs his haircut and he chooses his woman for it.

Ronaldo is a man of many hairstyles. Very often, he is seen experimenting with his hair and while in lockdown, Ronaldo chose his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to give him one.

Ronaldo took to Twitter to share a video of himself getting a haircut from Georgina and towards the end of the video, he even gave his celebratory hoot.

In the video, Georgina can be seen using a trimmer to cut some of Ronaldo's hair while the two look to be sitting in the porch of their home in the Portuguese's hometown, Madeira.

While the fans wait to see Ronaldo's new haircut as and when he posts a full pictures, here are some of his iconic hairstyles over the years.

A few days ago, actress Anushka Sharma had shared a video on Instagram where she was seen giving her cricketer husband Virat Kohli a hair cut.

It seems all the biggies of the sports world are having to turn to their better halves to give them a sleek look while everyone continues to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus.