1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Trolled for Using Retro iPod Shuffle, Some Fans Get Nostalgic

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen using an iPod shuffle as he arrived at the stadium ahead of Juventus' Serie A clash against Cagliari.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Trolled for Using Retro iPod Shuffle, Some Fans Get Nostalgic
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo had Twitter abuzz when he arrived at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy sporting the iPod Shuffle.

The retro Apple music device was launched in 2005 and discontinued by the tech giant in 2017.

Twitterati went bonkers after seeing the ancient device pinned to the superstar's tie as he waved to his fans before his club Juventus took on Cagliari Calcio on Monday, later defeating it by 4-0.

Many commented that the music must have worked its magic as CR7 scored a hat-trick in the game, taking his goal total to 26 in 28 games in all competitions this year.

Although he was trolled for using such an old device, some people praised the Portuguese player for sticking to nostalgia in the age of everyday updates.

Some users declared the Shuffle to be the best iPod "ever made," while one user commented, "Here's to not binning things just because they're not 'cool' anymore."

Netizens noticed how Ronaldo made the iPod Shuffle to trend with speculations that the prices of the device could "go up" and that it was a "clever publicity stunt".

According to Business Insider India, used iPod Shuffles are available online for usually $25 and provides a maximum capacity of 4GB or about 1,000 songs.

