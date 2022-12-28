Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted A Rolls Royce for Christmas by Partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying some me time with his family. After all, it is the holiday season. And, to jazz things up, his partner Georgina Rodriguez has just gifted him a Rolls Royce. It is his Christmas present.

In a Reel shared by Georgina on Instagram, we can see the Ronaldo family celebrating Christmas in real style. In the video, we can see the kids walking to the front of the house, a Christmas table set immaculately with some candles and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr opening his gift. The highlight of the video was a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible with a red bow waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to wrap up the perfect day for all.

The post was captioned as “A magic Christmas night. Os amoooo. Gracias Santaaaa"

Ronaldo has been enjoying some downtime with his family post Portugal’s exit in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 37-year-old is currently without a club after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent following a fiery interview with Piers Morgan.

Saudi Arabia looks like a perfect move at the moment with Al Nassr making a scrumptious offer. It is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo could earn a staggering £ 173m a year with the club from Saudi Arabia.

It is now understood that this deal is imminent and Ronaldo could earn a substantial amount of money in an image rights deal on top of a weekly salary of £830,000. While this may be a great jump from his previous salary at Manchester United, a move to Al Nassr would see him miss out on European football.

The Portuguese star has scored 701 goals, bagging 223 assists in 949 matches across all competitions at the club level. Ronaldo has played at the elite level for close to two decades now.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s top scorer with 118 goals and 43 assists in 196 matches across all competitions for his nation to date. Despite this, the former Real Madrid man started on the bench in the knockout matches of the World Cup.

