Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Bemused Smile After Bruno Fernandes Awarded Opening Goal Against Uruguay | WATCH

Portugal stormed into round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after thrashing Uruguay 2-0 on Tuesday. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a brace in the game to guide his side to the next stage but it was star striker Cristiano Ronaldo who once again snatched the limelight but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.

The incident took place in the 54th minute of the game when Bruno floated a cross into the box from the left flank. The ball did find Ronaldo as the five-time Ballon d’Or jumped high to guide it into the net. The ball indeed went into the net and Ronaldo seemed convinced it was his goal but the replays were not unfortunately not clear enough. Though, that did not deter him from celebrating.

The referee even confirmed that it was the former Real Madrid striker who found the back of the net. Ronaldo’s joyous celebration did not last long as the giant screen displayed his former Manchester United teammate- Bruno’s name, as the goalscorer. The decision, unsurprisingly, baffled Ronaldo but the 37-year-old tried to laugh it off after seeing Bruno’s name on the giant screen.

Funny sequence 😂😂The referee confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo that he scored the goal and he celebrates 🎉 Then the screen shows Bruno Fernandes 🖥 F ✊😔 pic.twitter.com/5w1T9U7L4Z — Argies Football 🇦🇷 (@ArgiesFootball) November 28, 2022

Portugal did eventually manage to secure a comfortable victory in the game but Ronaldo failed to script a historic feat. Ronaldo is currently one goal away from going level with former Portuguese striker Eusebio as the highest goal scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup. Overall, Ronaldo has so far scored eight goals in FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo scored his first goal of the Qatar World Cup during Portugal’s opening fixture against Ghana on November 24. Ronaldo converted from the spot in the 65th minute of the game to earn a crucial lead for Portugal. And with this he became the first-ever male footballer to score at five FIFA World Cup editions. Ronaldo had notched his first World Cup goal back in 2006 during an encounter against Iran. Portugal had emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of 2-0.

Coming back to FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal became the first team from Group H to qualify for the round of 16. In their last group stage encounter, Portugal will be up against South Korea on December 2 at the Education City Stadium.

