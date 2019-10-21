Cristiano Ronaldo Happy With 'More Attacking' Juventus Under Maurizio Sarri

Rome: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo gave coach Maurizio Sarri a vote of confidence on Monday when he said he was happy with the "more attacking" approach the club had adopted since Sarri came on board in the summer.

"I think the team is getting better," said Ronaldo on the eve of Juve's Champions League Group D meeting with Lokomotiv Moscow.

"We are getting more and more confident. We are playing a different brand of football, more attacking.

"I like the way he (Sarri) wants the team to play. We are creating more opportunities, we have more confidence in ourselves, I'm happy with these changes.

"Maybe we could score a little more but I'm proud of what we are doing."

So far this season, Ronaldo has scored five goals in nine games and was on target at the weekend when Juventus beat Bologna 2-1 to consolidate top spot in Serie A.

"My role hasn't changed, perhaps I have a bit more freedom," he said.

"I am happy because, bit by bit, we are getting to where Juventus ought to be. We have a difference coach, a different system, new players. We changed in order to improve."

Last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his 700th career goal while playing for Portugal.

"That's already in the past. I want to move on, reach new heights to help the team. I want to play and help the team win trophies.

"Of course I am proud of the individual records but the priority is to win games for Juventus and Portugal."

The Italian champions top Group D in the Champions League having drawn with Atletico Madrid and beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the last round of games.

