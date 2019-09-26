Cristiano Ronaldo has Never Voted for Lionel Messi in Top 3 of Best Player Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo has never named Lionel Messi in his top 3 when it comes to voting for the world's best football player. The Argentine has though.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win 'the best FIFA men's player' award for a record sixth time earlier this week.
The best FIFA men's player award, which is formerly known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or, is decided by votes from national team coaches, national team captains, media representatives and the fans, with equal weightage (25%) to all four groups for the final result.
FIFA also released, as per tradition, the data of who voted for who - which brought some startling revelations.
Ronaldo has never voted for Messi!
In this year's awards, Messi voted for Sadio Mane, Ronaldo, and Frenkie de Jong as his top three picks. Ronaldo, on the other hand, did not name the Argentine, instead, voting for Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kylian Mbappe.
This continues Ronaldo's trend of not voting for Messi for awards in over a decade of football.
In fact, 17 of Ronaldo's votes since 2010 have been for his teammates, with this year being the only exception.
Messi, on the other hand, in the same time period has voted for his teammate 19 times. In the last two years though, he has voted for his teammate only once (de Jong this year), while including Ronaldo.
According to the data, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri named Van Djik as his top pick with Messi and Mohamed Salah as the next two. Coach Igor Stimac, on the other hand, opted for Ronaldo, Van Djik and Eden Hazard, in that order.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- You Can Preorder Amazon’s New Echo Dot, Echo And Echo Studio Speakers in India
- Aamna Sharif is Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Komolika
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work