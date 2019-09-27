Take the pledge to vote

Cristiano Ronaldo Has the Second-worst Record for Free-kicks in Serie A History

Cristiano Ronaldo, who breaks goal scoring record for fun, is not far away from the record for the worst free-kick taker in the history of Serie A.

September 27, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Has the Second-worst Record for Free-kicks in Serie A History
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo stepping up to take a freekick has been a sight to fear for many defences and goalkeepers in the past. This year, not so much.

Ronaldo, who has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances for Juventus in this calendar year, is nearing a rather embarrassing record in Italy.

The Portuguese superstar is the second-worst free-kick taker in Serie A history, going without putting the ball in the back of the net in 24 free-kicks.

He has hit the wall 15 times, missed the target twice and has seen the goalkeeper make a save seven times.

In fact, Ronaldo's Juve teammate Miralem Pjanic has scored one goal more than him in just six attempts.

It hasn't been the best of years for Ronaldo, who turns 35 in February.

Last week he came in third at the FIFA Best Football Awards and he didn't even bother to travel for the ceremony in Milan.

Lionel Messi won the Best Men's Player Award, while Ronaldo posted a rather cryptic Instagram post about "patience and persistence."

"Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur," he wrote.

"Everything that is big today has started small. You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true.

"And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn."

