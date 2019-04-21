Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Slice of History, Becomes 1st Footballer to Win These 3 Leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, became the first footballer in history to win three different leagues in Europe when Juventus lifted their eighth consecutive Serie A title.Juventus’ top scorer this season, Ronaldo has scored 19 goals and made six assists in Serie A to help Juventus grab the title.Ronaldo is also in the running for the top scorer award in the league along with Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella (22 goals) and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek (21 goals).With the Serie A title on Saturday, Ronaldo won his sixth domestic league title. He won three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and now one Serie A trophy in his first season with Juventus.Ronaldo came to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer in a 100 million euros transfer.Even though Juventus got Ronaldo to the club in pursuit of their Champions League dream, they were knocked out by a young and exciting Ajax team in the quarter-finals.Post their Champions League exit, there were reports that said that Ronaldo was keen to leave the Old Lady. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has said he was “1,000 percent committed to staying” at Juventus next season.Juventus needed only a single point against Fiorentina to win the Serie A title but the Old Lady registered a 2-1 win to grab the trophy.Juventus have won the title with five games to spare.“It was a great season and I adapted well. We won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup, which is not easy to achieve,” said Ronaldo.“It didn’t go well in the Champions League but next year is a new page, the fans all want it and so do we.“I’m staying at Juve, 1,000 percent.”Juventus’ eight straight title means they overtake French club Lyon for the record of consecutive victories in the top five European leagues.The day was a double celebration as Juventus’ women’s team won their second straight league title since being founded in 2017.Juventus also equalled the record for the earliest the Italian title has been won, with five games to spare, achieved by Torino in 1948, Fiorentina in 1956 and Inter Milan in 2007.