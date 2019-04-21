Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Slice of History, Becomes 1st Footballer to Win These 3 Leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus to their eighth consecutive Serie A title and became the only footballer to win three different league titles in Europe.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 21, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Slice of History, Becomes 1st Footballer to Win These 3 Leagues
Cristiano Ronaldo has now won Premier League, La Liga and Serie A titles. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, became the first footballer in history to win three different leagues in Europe when Juventus lifted their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Juventus’ top scorer this season, Ronaldo has scored 19 goals and made six assists in Serie A to help Juventus grab the title.

Ronaldo is also in the running for the top scorer award in the league along with Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella (22 goals) and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek (21 goals).

With the Serie A title on Saturday, Ronaldo won his sixth domestic league title. He won three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and now one Serie A trophy in his first season with Juventus.

Ronaldo came to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer in a 100 million euros transfer.

Even though Juventus got Ronaldo to the club in pursuit of their Champions League dream, they were knocked out by a young and exciting Ajax team in the quarter-finals.

Post their Champions League exit, there were reports that said that Ronaldo was keen to leave the Old Lady. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has said he was “1,000 percent committed to staying” at Juventus next season.

Juventus needed only a single point against Fiorentina to win the Serie A title but the Old Lady registered a 2-1 win to grab the trophy.

Juventus have won the title with five games to spare.

“It was a great season and I adapted well. We won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup, which is not easy to achieve,” said Ronaldo.

“It didn’t go well in the Champions League but next year is a new page, the fans all want it and so do we.

“I’m staying at Juve, 1,000 percent.”

Juventus’ eight straight title means they overtake French club Lyon for the record of consecutive victories in the top five European leagues.

The day was a double celebration as Juventus’ women’s team won their second straight league title since being founded in 2017.

Juventus also equalled the record for the earliest the Italian title has been won, with five games to spare, achieved by Torino in 1948, Fiorentina in 1956 and Inter Milan in 2007.

(With inputs from agencies)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.