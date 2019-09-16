Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears after Watching Unseen Footage of Late Father

Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after watching a video of his late father praising him, as the football star said he had never seen it before.

Trending Desk

September 16, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears after Watching Unseen Footage of Late Father
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears during a recent interview after he was shown unseen footage of his late father talking about how proud he was of him. Ronaldo was shown a clip of his father Jose Dinis Aveiro during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The 34-year-old footballer's father was an alcoholic who died from liver failure in 2005. He missed out on the majority of Ronaldo's achievements as well as the birth of his four grandchildren.

During the interview, Ronaldo can be seen wiping away his tears after watching the clip of his father praising him in 2004.

He goes on to say, "I never saw the video, sorry."

When Morgan asked why he was crying, Ronaldo replied, "To be the number one and he doesn't see anything. He doesn't see me receive awards," going on to add, "My family see, my mum, my brothers - even my old son. But my father, he didn't see nothing."

Elaborating on his relationship with his dad, Ronaldo said he never fully knew him, stating that he thought the interview would be funny, but "didn't expect to cry."

He went on to add, "But I never saw these images. I don't know where you... I have to have these images to show my family. But I really don't know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard."

A separate clip from the interview sees Ronaldo open up about the rape allegations that were made against him and the embarrassment it brought for him. Notably, Kathryn Mayorga claimed the Portugal captain raped her in a Las Vegas

hotel room in 2009 - a claim Ronaldo strongly denies.

Speaking to Morgan he revealed the time he was at home watching television with his girlfriend when the news came out.

"You listen to you kids coming down the stairs and you change the channel because I was embarrassed, I feel embarrassed," he went on to add.

