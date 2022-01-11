Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Not Serious, Says Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick, After Missing Win Over Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa with muscular problems but manager Ralf Rangnick said on Monday it was nothing too serious.

Ronaldo, along with Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones, were all missing from the side that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week.

Maguire and Jones were also injured but should be back for the league clash away to Villa on Saturday.

On Ronaldo’s absence, Rangnick said: “I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he’s had some problems for the last couple of days.

“Minor problems, but in the end, we decided that it made more sense to not take any risks in a game that could easily last 120 minutes, so we just decided to rest him.

“He had some problems with his hip, with his hip muscle. I don’t think it’s anything serious."

