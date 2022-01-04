Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for being one of the most athletic players in football history. The Portuguese international boasts of an extraordinary set of athletic skills, coupled with rapid pace, agility and power. Even at 36, the star has managed to continue his impressive goalscoring record and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to The Sun, the talismanic striker has now taken further steps to improve his fitness by installing a hi-tech oxygen chamber at his home in Alderley Edge, Cheshire. The specially designed hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) machine will reportedly let Ronaldo breathe pure oxygen, that in-turn aids to repair damaged tissue quicker using pure oxygen delivered at an elevated atmospheric level.

The Portugal captain is said to have used the same machine to speed up his recovery from a knee injury he sustained in the Euro 2016 summit clash against France. The report also cited a source close to the striker, who told the publication that Cristiano is a “fitness fanatic” who is totally dedicated to being fit at all times. The source also mentioned that the star striker had used the HBOT equipment before in his career and since they are not easy to find in the UK, he decided to get one installed one at his house.

Ever since joining back the Old Trafford outfit, Ronaldo scored 14 goals and three assists in 20 games this season. He also played a crucial role in the club finishing as group winners in the UEFA Champions League and has also been scoring regularly in recent domestic fixtures as well. However, he has also faced criticism for his work-rate in matches, with some fans and experts questioning his suitability for interim manager Ralf Ragnick’s brand of football.

The Red Devils’ Premier League campaign hit a snag as they suffered their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, falling to a 1-0 loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. A disjointed display by the team left them reeling at seventh spot with 31 points, four behind Arsenal who currently hold the fourth Champions League place.

