Cristiano Ronaldo is Back at Manchester United at 36, Club Announces

Manchester United announced on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo is joining the Red Devils 12 years after he left the club for Real Madrid on a then world record fee. United reached a deal with Juventus for the transfer of Ronaldo, “subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical." Until this morning, media reports stated that Ronaldo was close to joining Manchester City but later in the day, there was a complete turnaround as City left the negotiations and Manchester United stepped in, bid for the Portuguese star and completed the signing. On Friday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had confirmed that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club and he had informed of the same to him and his teammates. Just a few hours later, Ronaldo is back with the club, where he received all the name and fame.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United added in its statement.

Ronaldo had spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, where he won eight major trophies along with the Ballon d’Or in 2008 and now, he may be back at the club.

At United, The Portuguese scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season. It was the year when he helped the Red Devils win their last Champions League title.

At Juventus, Ronaldo scored 110 goals, won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia trophy.

Ronaldo is also Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions. He won four Champions League trophies and two LaLiga titles with the Spanish club.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano had said earlier on Friday that United were confident that they could bring back Ronaldo as they were in touch with his agent Jorge Mendes from Thursday night.

The club board discussed the numbers of the deal, salary and Juventus’ fee and sent across a bid of reported 25 million euros plus add-ons, along with a two-year deal for Ronaldo.

Paul Pogba, who had played for Juventus before joining Manchester United for his second spell at the club was not a part of the negotiations.

Romano had clarified that contrary to media reports, Ronaldo and City had not agreed on personal terms before City backed out.

On Friday, Allegri wished Ronaldo the best for his future and thanked him for his efforts for Juventus. “Cristiano did a lot for this club, he’s a great champion, I wish him all the luck in the world wherever he will play. He gave a great contribution. For the season that I trained him he led by example for the lads, so he is only to be thanked for what he did for Juventus," he said.

