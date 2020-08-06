Cristiano Ronaldo is 'Feeling Loved' in New Picture With His Children

Cristiano Ronaldo shared an adorable picture of himself with his kids on Thursday to treat his fans while he felt loved in the comfort of his home.

Ronaldo is currently preparing for the Champions League with his team Juventus after they were crowned the champions of Serie A last week. This was their ninth straight Italian league title.

Amid his preparation for the match against Lyon, Cristiano Ronaldo spent some time with his kids at home, a sneak peak of which he provided to his fans.

Ronaldo captioned his photograph with "Feeling loved ❤😘."

Ronaldo's first child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is missing in the photograph.

Ronaldo recently bought one of the world's most luxurious vehicles as added a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci to his collection of cars. The car costs around 8.5 million euros (75 Crore INR) as per reports and only 10 units will be built.

The Juventus star posted a picture of the car on his Instagram profile with a caption: "You choose the view." He was seen sitting in front of his new toy, bare-bodied and with elan.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo did not win any individual awards this Serie A season after he finished second in the list of top goalscorers with 31 goals to his name. Ciro Immobile was voted the best striker while Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny won the best goalkeeper award.

His other teammate Paulo Dybala won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the season.

Right after winning the Serie A title, the football superstar had taken to social media to dedicate the title to the victims of coronavirus pandemic.